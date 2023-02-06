Una: Union Minister Anurag Thakur lauded the government’s achievement in leading the country towards a digital economy. He claimed that India has even marched ahead of America’s Silicon Valley in the field of IT.

Speaking at the BJP Core Committee meeting on Sunday, Anurag Thakur said the country today is moving towards becoming a digital economy and even roadside vendors were using digital transactions for taking payment.

Targeting opposition Congress, Union Minister said “nine years ago when the Congress government was in power at the Center, inflation was 12 per cent and “corruption” was rampant. Today when countries like the United States are struggling with an inflation rate of 8.3 per cent, and India’s inflation rate is 5.7 per cent.”

Accusing Congress of trying to tarnish the image of prime Minister Narender Modi, Anurag said that the Congress has only misled the public and now it’s struggling and losing the faith of the electorates.

Hailing the contribution of Prime Minister, Anurag Thakur said under the leadership of PM Modi, the country’s economy is growing rapidly and the Foreign Direct Investment has grown two times as compared to the previous Congress government. The number of startups in the country is 90,000, he further added.

On Budget announcements, Union Minister said the capital expenditure allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore in the Budget will create jobs for youths. And further a provision of Rs 20 lakh crore Kisan Credit Card will greatly benefit the farmers, Anurag further added.

Asking party cadre to work unitedly and ensure victory on all four parliamentary seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.