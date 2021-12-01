IIT Mandi has seen a rise in the Average salary by 13 percent, Median salary by 16 percent, and Maximum salary by 9 percent, as compared to the previous year

Mandi: IIT Mandi’s Placement process has started on December 1, 2021, in a completely virtual mode with 166 offers from the recruiters and 137 students placed till 1st December 2021.

Phase 1 of placements started from mid-October till mid-December 2021 in which 102 companies are participating (till date).

Top recruiters including Google, Microsoft, Samsung Bangalore, Adobe, Walmart, Sprinklr, Paytm, Amazon, Indeed, Cashfree, Nference, Flipkart, Mindtickle, Texas Instruments, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Ceremorphic, Addverb, L&T, ZS, Deloitte, Viscadia, Capgemini, KPMG, TCS, Reliance Jio, and LTI, among others, have taken part in the placement drive at IIT Mandi. With these, the Institute has seen a rise in the Average salary by 13 percent, Median salary by 16 percent, and Maximum salary by 9 percent, as compared to the previous year.

Job offers in profiles such as Product Engineer, Research and Development, Software Engineer, Hardware Engineer, Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Marketing Analyst, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee), Consulting, Product Management, Data Science, and several other sectors have already been made.

The placement drive is centrally coordinated from the IIT Mandi campus with all the recruiters from various companies and eligible students taking part virtually from different locations of the country.

From last years’ experience, students were aware of virtual hiring scenarios. The Career & Placement (CnP) Cell announced the layout of the drives beforehand which helped the students in preparing for the virtual mock interviews.

Speaking on the placement process, Dr. Tushar Jain, Advisor, Career & Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, said,

“The pandemic has changed the recruitment process entirely from in-person to virtual mode, which offered new ways and means of interacting to explore among the students and companies. Since students have undergone regular online classes and their exams, whether written or viva-voce, also went online, their performance was remarkable in this interaction.”

“We may see the hybrid modus operandi of the recruitment process in the future,” Dr. Jain further added.

It is notable that 51 students from the Institute have already got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) before the commencement of the actual placement drive.

IIT Mandi has also received 7 international offers this year from companies including Accenture, Enjoy LLC, and Weather News, among other recruiters from Japan.