CM Jai Ram Thakur announces IPH Division at Baddi

Baddi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced to establish an Irrigation and Public Health Division at Baddi for smooth functioning of the Irrigation and Public Health Department.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a public meeting at Hare Krishna Goshala in Malku Majra Baddi, claimed that in his tenure as CM the State Government was full of achievements and the people of the State were giving wholehearted support to the government.

Jai Ram Thakur also confident to win by-election in Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly segment.

He said that Jan Manch programme launched by the State Government had been appreciated even by the political opponents where people get their grievances redressed on the spot on the required directions of the Ministers. He said that now the 1100 Chief Minister Helpline was also proving a boon to the people for redressal of their grievances.

The CM announced to upgrade Government High School Rampur to Senior Secondary School and Government Middle School Bhud to High School. He also announced opening of Police Station at Manpura and a City Police Post at Vardhman Chowk besides starting of Science classes at Government Senior Secondary School Ghare.

Earlier the Chief Minister inaugurated Tehsil Office at Baddi constructed by spending an amount of about Rs. 2.15 crore. He also laid foundation stone of Tehsil Welfare Office building with Type IV quarters at Baddi to be constructed by spending Rs 75 lakh. The Chief Minister also inaugurated administrative block of Police Line Baddi completed at a cost of Rs 1.51 crore.