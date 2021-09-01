Shimla: In a shocking incident, a complaint has been filed against a woman for slapping a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus driver and for obstructing the government official from performing his duty.

The incident took place on Tuesday near Jahu Deem in Nankhari Tehsil, district Shimla when a woman tried to stop the bus en route to Shimla but the bus driver allegedly refused to stop the bus and proceeded to go ahead.

This irked the woman who chased the bus in a car and stopped the bus midway after she parked her car in front of the bus. After this, the woman engaged in a heated argument with the driver and slapped him. The woman even filed a complaint against the driver on CM Helpline.

After receiving her complaint, police reached the spot and found that it was the woman who was guilty as the bus driver didn’t stop the bus as the bus was full.

After fact-checking, police found that the woman misbehaved with the driver, slapped him and then immediately filed a complaint against the driver. During the course of time, the other passengers also faced inconvenience and the corporation had to make arrangements for another bus for the passengers.

A video of this incident also went viral on social media and garnered huge criticism from the people.

Meanwhile, HRTC (Rural) Regional Manager Vinod Sharma said that the driver has filed a complaint against the woman and the matter is being investigated.