Solan: Roads play an important role in transportation of goods and passengers especially in hilly areas where almost entire population, is solely dependent on roads for connectivity and mobility. Roads are an important link between farms, markets and industries thereby maintaining vital supply chain from fields to markets.

In the face of threat of Coronavirus pandemic, the Public Works Department after getting the permission from the state government has resumed various construction activities in the state so as to accelerate the pace of development and to give impetus to the economy along with providing ample employment opportunities to people especially the labourers.

Works Department till May 11, 2020, started construction works at 80 sites in the Solan district at a cost of about Rs 63 crore. As many as 786 workers have so far been benefited through these works.

After getting the permission in view of Covid-19 in the district, 55 road construction works, 05 bridge construction works on 20 buildings is in progress.

The Public Works Department has also started the stalled construction work of Shamati bypass to ease the traffic problems of Solan city and facilitate the farmers and orchardists of Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur to carry their produce to the mandis. About 16 crore rupees will be spent on this road construction project.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 12 different works of about Rs 15 crore and 10 construction works of about Rs 12 crore funded by NABARD have also been started. The work of the circuit house being constructed at a cost of Rs 08 crore in Solan has also started.

Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department Captain SP Jagota said that after getting permission from the state government, various construction works have been started. All the construction works are being followed by rules including social distancing in view of the risk of coronavirus. All workers are already available at work places or in the state. He said that 290 workers of the department are also involved in the maintenance of roads in the district. Sixty workers of the department are also helping the administration in providing food to the needy people.

He said that many other works will also be started by the department as per the availability of labourers.