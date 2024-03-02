Shimla – In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued an interim ban on the ongoing Van Mitra recruitment process until March 7. The decision comes in response to a petition filed by Deeksha Parmar, challenging a government notification dated April 7, 2017. The court, presided over by Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, stayed the recruitment process during the hearing of the case.

Senior advocate Ankush Das, representing the petitioner, presented arguments against the notification, specifically contesting the abolition of interview processes for direct recruitment to Class III and IV posts, as outlined in the government’s notification. The case has attracted attention due to its potential implications on the Forest Department’s efforts to fill 2,061 Van Mitra positions.

Advocate General (AG) Anup Ratna appeared on behalf of the government during the hearing, requesting additional time to present their case. The court granted this request, scheduling the next hearing for March 7, where the government is expected to provide a detailed defense of the notification and its impact on the recruitment process.

The Forest Department had initiated the recruitment process to fill 2,061 Van Mitra positions, receiving an overwhelming response of approximately 70,000 applications from across the state. The selection process involves a ground test, with successful candidates proceeding to interviews. Notably, the controversial government notification has eliminated the interview process for these Class III and IV posts, allocating 10 marks for the interview stage.

The outcome of the court’s deliberation on March 7 will be closely watched, as it could significantly influence the fate of the ongoing Van Mitra recruitment and have broader implications for similar recruitment processes in the state.