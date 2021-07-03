Manali: In order to provide transport facilities to the tourists and to attract more tourists, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has started a Volvo bus service from Jispa village in Lahaul-Spiti to Delhi.

The bus will cover a distance of about 684 kilometres, thus making it the longest bus route in the country. The bus will go to Delhi via Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. This is also the first time that Volvo bus service is being provided for tribal district Lahaul and Spiti.

The fare from Jispa to Delhi is Rs 2,034 while the online ticket booking price is Rs 2,080. Tickets can also be booked online.

Also, a bus service from prominent hill station Manali to Chandratal Lake has also been started by the Corporation. Earlier, tourists used to book taxis to visit Chandratal lake from Manali for which they had to pay up to Rs 10,000. With the availability of this bus, tourists will now be able to go from Manali to Chandratal by paying Rs 248. Situated at the altitude of 4,250 metres in the Lahaul-Spiti district, Chandratal is one of the most beautiful lake and is very popular amongst tourists.

The buses were flagged off by Technical Education Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda on Saturday.

During this occasion, Markanda said that with the construction of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, the possibilities of tourism in Lahaul Valley have increased. Both these bus services will provide a major boost to tourism in the valley. At the same time, Lahaul-Spiti will be featured as a special destination on the tourism map of the world” he added.

“More interstate buses from Keylong will also be started in the near future” he added.

Markanda also launched an online booking service of the Corporation. With the availability of this online service, seats of Keylong bus depot can be booked online from any corner of the world.

He will be flagging off a bus service between Triloknath to Tabo on Sunday.