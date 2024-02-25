Dharamshala – In a unique display of faith and tradition, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) conducted a special prayer ceremony at the Indru Nag Mandir in Khaniyara, seeking divine blessings for the upcoming India-England Test match scheduled to take place at Dharamshala Stadium from March 7 to 11.

Known for their ritualistic approach to cricket events, HPCA has been following the tradition of offering prayers to Lord Indru Nag during matches held at the Dharamshala Stadium. This time, with the anticipation of a crucial Test match, the association has gone a step further to ensure the successful and uninterrupted completion of the game.

The President of HPCA, Anurag Thakur, expressed the association’s deep-rooted belief in the connection between spiritual energy and the successful outcome of cricket matches. He stated, “Our tradition of seeking blessings from Lord Indru Nag has been an integral part of our approach to cricket. We believe that divine intervention adds positivity to the atmosphere and contributes to the smooth conduct of the game.”

To fortify their prayers for the India-England Test match, HPCA has organized a Bhandara (community feast) along with the customary worship at the Indru Nag Temple in Khaniyara.

The Indru Nag Temple, situated in the serene surroundings of Khaniyara, holds historical and cultural significance in the region. Devotees believe that offering prayers to Lord Indru Nag brings good fortune and protection from obstacles.

The prayer ceremony and Bhandara are not only seen as spiritual preparations but also as a way for HPCA to connect with the local community and involve them in the festivities surrounding the cricket match. It reflects the association’s commitment to combining modern sportsmanship with traditional values.