Shimla is gearing up for the Municipal Corporation elections, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to secure a victory. Today, the party held a special meeting at their headquarters in Deepkamal Chakkar to discuss its strategy for the elections. The meeting was attended by BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, election in-charge Sukhram Chaudhary, Trilok Jamwal, Dr. Rajeev Sehjal and Balbir Verma.

During the meeting, Kashyap criticized the Congress government, stating that they have been misleading the public and called them a “government of lies.” In contrast, he highlighted the BJP’s achievements in Shimla, including improvements to water supply, smart city initiatives, and the construction of the Dhalli tunnel.

Kashyap emphasized the BJP’s commitment to providing public facilities and services and stated that the party will be fielding winning candidates in the municipal elections. To ensure success, the BJP is taking full feedback from the in-charge and co-in-charge workers from each ward.

The BJP’s optimism is high, and they are confident in their ability to win the Municipal Corporation elections and continue their work for the betterment of Shimla and its citizens.