New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur met Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Thursday and demanded expansion of the rail network in the state.

The Chief Minister informed Union Railway Minister that the state government has made efforts to give pace to the work on the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line so that it could be completed soon. He requested the union minister to hasten up the work on this railway line.

CM Jai Ram Thakur also requested for starting work immediately on the Baddi-Chandigarh railway line. Land acquisition on the side of Himachal Pradesh has already been done and it would help in connecting the Baddi-Amritsar-Kolkata corridor and would boost industrial activities in the industrial belt of the state. He urged for starting the work from the Baddi side as all formalities have been completed.

Chief Minister also raised the demand of connecting the Kala Amb industrial area with the railway line and demanded conducting a survey on the Jagadhari-Paonta Sahib railway line which would help in connecting Kala Amb industrial area to the Baddi-Amritsar-Kolkata corridor.

Himachal CM also demands the railway’s minister for upgrading the Kalka-Shimla railway track and suggested introducing state of art trains on the Kalka-Shimla route to boost tourism and showcase the heritage of the State to attract more tourists.

He also discussed Joginder Nagar and Una-Hamirpur railway lines.

The Union Railways Minister assured the Chief Minister of enhancing funds for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line for its speedy completion. He also asked to send a proposal for introducing the State of Art Train in PPP mode. He said that possibilities would be explored to fulfil the demands of the State. He also informed that the Ministry would soon send a proposal on the Una-Hamirpur railway line to the State.