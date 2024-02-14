Palampur – In a somber turn of events, Kamal Kant Batra (77), the mother of Param Vir Chakra recipient Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra, breathed her last today at her residence in Palampur, Kangra district.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the passing of Kamal Kant Batra.

“The entire state stands in solidarity with the Batra family during this difficult time,” stated Chief Minister Sukhu. Chief Minister also prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss

Captain Vikram Batra, also known as “Sher Shah,” attained martyrdom during the Kargil War in 1999, displaying unparalleled bravery and dedication to the nation. His courageous actions earned him the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military decoration in India.