Vikramaditya accuses Deputy Speaker of using abusive languages in the House

Deputy Speaker alleges thereat, Security beefed up

Shimla: The third day of Budget Session of the Assembly was also marred with bitter behaviour of the treasury and opposition bench as Deputy Speaker and Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh were engaged in a bitter verbal spat in the house.

When the House begin on Tuesday, opposition members demanded to revoke the suspension of its five members and the situation worsen when Speaker allowed Deputy Speaker to speak. Protesting the Speaker move, Opposition members objected and questioned how could Hans Raj be given an opportunity to speak when he was responsible for jostling.

The Congress MLAs raised slogans, upon which ruling members also started raising slogans. There was complete pandemonium in the House, and the situation worsens when Congress MLA Vikramaditya walked towards the well of the House. Then, Deputy Speaker Hans Raj and Vikramaditya Singh engaged in heated exchanges and even hurled derogatory remarks at each other. Thereafter, Congress members intervened and took Vikramaditya back.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur objected to the behaviour of Vikramaditya, however, he desisted to comment on Deputy Speaker, who was equally involved in the spat and hurling derogatory remarks on Singh.

Later, Deputy Speaker alleged threat for his life and now the government has tightened up his security. Deputy Speaker claimed of receiving threatening calls from NSUI activists.

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Singh, late in the evening, appeared live on Social Media and blamed Hans Raj for using foul language in the house. He condemned the behaviour of Deputy Speaker and demanded his suspension from the session.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=444187616893403&ref=watch_permalink