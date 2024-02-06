Shimla – In a significant move towards prioritizing the well-being of female workers, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the extension of maternity leave to approximately 17,889 female cook cum helpers employed under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1962, within the education department. The decision aims to enhance mother-child care and address the longstanding demands of this particular workforce.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu disclosed that, until now, there was no provision for maternity leave for female cook cum helpers. The government has decided to grant a maternity leave duration of 180 days to cater to the unique needs of this workforce, ensuring better care for both mothers and their children.

The Chief Minister emphasized the commitment of the State Government to the comprehensive development of marginalized sections of society, with a special emphasis on child care and women’s empowerment. The decision is part of the government’s broader strategy to address the welfare of vulnerable groups and enhance the overall quality of life for its citizens.

Necessary directives have been issued to the concerned department to implement the new maternity leave provision promptly. This move is expected to have a positive impact on the well-being and job satisfaction of female cook cum helpers in the education department, marking a significant step towards recognizing and addressing the specific needs of this workforce.