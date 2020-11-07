Shimla: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh accused the BJP led state government of discriminating non-BJP constituencies.

He claimed that the constituencies won by Congress legislators were being neglected by the state government in terms of development and the priorities of the legislators were being ignored.

This is the only reason that he has to spend money from his MLA funds for various developmental projects for his constituency, he maintained.

Reiterating his commitment to work for the progress and development of the state, Vikramaditiya Singh said that his first priority is his assembly constituency Shimla (Rural), the responsibility of the constituency was entrusted to him by his father former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

He said that he was dedicatedly working for the welfare of the people and does not require any kind of certificate from any BJP leader.

On Saturday, he laid the foundation stone of Community Building in the Hanuman temple complex at Sunni, to be constructed at the cost of Rs One crore.

The building will be completed on scheduled time, he said, adding that he has already allocated Rs 40 lakh from his Member of Legislative (MLA) funds and the remaining funds will be provided once it is spent.

The two storied community building will have provision of community hall, library and adequate accommodation for those visiting the place from outside.

Slamming the state government for being apathetic to the concerns of the public, he said, “Despite completion of the Bus Stand at Sunni, it is not being dedicated to the public. It seems that the government has nothing to do in providing convenience of the general public.”

BJP has a habit to lie and mislead the people, said Vikramaditiya Singh.

He said that his constituency in the last three years has witnessed completion of many projects that were started during the previous Congress government and the entire provision of the budget for these projects had been made by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.