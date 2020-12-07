New Delhi: SJVN Limited has signed a pact with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA). IREDA, a PSU under Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, will provide its services to SJVN for Green Energy projects.

The MoU was signed by Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN and Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA.

On the occasion Nand Lal Sharma revealed that the IREDA will undertake Techno-Financial due diligence of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency & Conservation Projects for SJVN. Under the MoU, IREDA will also assist SJVN in developing an action plan to create and acquire Renewable Energy projects for the next 5 years.

Sharma said that, SJVN is committed to contribute in realizing the renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022 set by Prime Minister. The steps in this direction has already been taken and presently SJVN is developing 100 MW Dholera Solar Power Project & 100 MW Raghanseda Solar Power Project in Gujarat. He also emphasised that partnership of SJVN & IREDA will be long lasting and fruitful for both.

While signing the MoU, Pradip Kumar Das said

“The MoU highlights IREDA’s continuous efforts for the development of Renewable Energy sector in line Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This is a transformational opportunity for IREDA and SJVN to work together forming a perfect synergy between both the organisation”

The pact will also serve to facilitate knowledge and technology transfer and provide consultancy & research services, which will contribute to driving sustainable development of the country, Das said and further added to extend consultancy services to other PSUs as well as private organisations for the development of Renewable Energy Sector.