Annual Period-Based Guest Teachers for Educational Excellence; Age Relaxation for Primary School Admissions

In a significant move towards enhancing the educational landscape and addressing infrastructure needs, the State Cabinet convened today under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The meeting resulted in several key decisions aimed at uplifting the educational standards and bolstering the public health infrastructure.

The Cabinet granted in-principle approval to engage ‘Annual Period Based Guest Teachers’ in both the Elementary and Higher Education departments. This strategic initiative is expected to elevate the quality of education and contribute to nurturing the next generation in the state.

Recognizing the importance of early education, the Cabinet decided to provide a six-month age relaxation for children seeking admission to class 1st in Primary Schools across the state. This move aims to create a more inclusive and accessible educational environment for young learners.

Infrastructure Boost: Recruitment and Upgrades

In a bid to fortify the state’s infrastructure, the Cabinet greenlit the filling of various key positions across departments. Notably, 40 posts of Junior Engineers (Civil) and 25 posts of Junior Technicians (Work Inspectors) in the Public Works Department were approved. Additionally, 20 posts of Work Inspectors in Jal Shakti Vibhag, 7 posts of different categories in the Revenue Training Institute Jogindernagar, District Mandi, and five posts of different categories in the Sainik Welfare Department received the nod.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the upgrade of the 50-bedded Civil Hospital in Sujanpur, Hamirpur district, to a 100-bedded facility. This upgrade comes hand-in-hand with the creation and filling up of 35 posts across various categories, further strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the region.