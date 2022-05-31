“This family of 130 crore Indians is all I have; you people are everything in my life and this life too is for you”

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shima, Himachal Pradesh. This public programme marks the completion of eight years of the government led by Prime Minister Modi.

Addressing the public, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness to be present in Himachal and also thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to serve 130 crore citizens.

The Prime Minister said that he always sees himself as a member of the family of 130 crore citizens and not as a Prime Minister. Only when he signs a file does he take the responsibility of the Prime Minister. As soon as that moment gets over, he said “I no longer remain Prime Minister and become the member of your family and Pradhan Sevak of the 130 countrymen. If I am able to do anything for the country, it is only because of the blessings and good wishes of 130 crore countrymen.” An emotional Prime Minister said

“Getting connected with the hopes and aspirations of my family of 130 crore citizens, this family is all I have, you people are everything in my life and this life too is for you.”

The Prime Minister said as the government is completing its eight years, he repeated his resolve again that he will do whatever he can, for the welfare of everyone, for the honour of every Indian, for the security of every Indian, and for the prosperity of every Indian for them to get a life of happiness and peace.

The Prime Minister also targeted at previous government and blamed them for fostering corruption as it was considered a part of the system.

The Prime Minister noted that the welfare schemes, good governance, and welfare of the poor (Seva Sushasan aur Gareeb Kalyan) have changed the meaning of government for the people. He said Direct Benefit Transfer put an end to the injustice of pilferage and leakage by removing 9 crore fake names from the benefits rolls.

The Prime Minister said when the daily struggle of the poor has reduced, then he gets involved with new energy to remove his poverty. With this thinking, our government started empowering the poor from day one. We tried to reduce every single worry in his life, he added. “I can say with pride that almost every family of the country is benefitting from one or the other scheme”, he said.

Noting the contribution of every family of Himachal to the armed forces the Prime Minister said it is this government that implemented One Rank One Pension after waiting for four decades and gave arrears to the ex-servicemen.

Vote bank politics has happened in our country for decades and has done a lot of damage to the country. He said we are working to build a new India, not a vote bank.

The Prime Minister said we have taken the initiative to make 100% benefit reach 100% of the beneficiaries. He said the Government has taken a pledge for reaching the saturation of the beneficiaries. 100% empowerment means ending discrimination, eliminating recommendations, and ending appeasement. 100% empowerment means that every poor gets full benefits from government schemes.