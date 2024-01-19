Solan – In a momentous achievement, Solan Police Station has secured the first rank within the state and an impressive position among the top 10 police stations nationally. The recognition was unveiled during the Annual DGP/IGP Conference-2023, where the Union Home Minister released the rankings, commending Solan Police Station for its exemplary performance.

The evaluation criteria for the rankings were multifaceted, encompassing crucial parameters such as crime rate, case investigation and disposal, incidents registered against women, property crimes, and the execution of public service initiatives. The meticulous assessment also factored in the overall cleanliness of the police station premises, including barracks, lock-ups, toilets, and the efficiency of the electricity system. Notably, the station’s actions against narcotics were also acknowledged.

𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐑, 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐀𝐍

awarded with Best Police Station in Himachal Pradesh and Top 10 Best Police Stations across the country.🇮🇳



Kudos 🎉 to Police Personnel of PS Sadar Solan.#BestPoliceStations #Police #Stations #Solan #Top10 #Himachal #HPPolice pic.twitter.com/vL9kPeDveA — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) January 18, 2024

The conduct of the police personnel, led by the station in-charge, played a pivotal role in this achievement. The responsiveness of the police in addressing complaints, particularly those from women, children, and the elderly, garnered appreciation during the evaluation. Additionally, the rankings considered the extent of awareness programs organized in local schools and colleges, reflecting the station’s commitment to community engagement.

Gaurav Singh, the Superintendent of Police in Solan, expressed pride in the accomplishment, emphasizing that the Government of India recognized Solan Police Station’s excellence across various parameters. He lauded the dedication and hard work of the entire police force, stating that this achievement was a source of pride not only for the department but also for the entire Solan city.

The SP Solan extended gratitude to the public for their support and cooperation, underscoring the crucial role played by community involvement in creating a safer environment. As Solan Police Station basks in this well-deserved recognition, it stands as a shining example for law enforcement agencies across the nation, urging them to strive for excellence and community-centric policing.