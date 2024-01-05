Shimla – The Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting a bout of rain and snowfall expected to hit various regions from the night of January 8 to January 10. The primary cause of this weather activity is identified as a fresh western disturbance that is poised to become active during this period.

The Meteorological Department forecasted a clear sky from January 11 onwards.

In addition to the anticipated rain and snow, a yellow alert has been issued for dense fog in the plains, effective until January 6. Commuters in areas such as Una, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, and Sirmaur are urged to exercise caution due to reduced visibility.

Contrary to the foggy conditions in the plains, the capital city of Shimla and surrounding areas experienced clear weather today.

As the state braces for a wintry mix, residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the expected spell of rain and snow.