In a landmark decision that promises to end the age-old confusion surrounding apple sales, the government has officially declared that apples will now be sold in mandis solely on the basis of kilograms, disregarding the traditional box-based method. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave the green light to this game-changing move, effectively putting an end to the demands of commission agents and empowering apple growers across the region.

Under the new notification issued on April 6, 2023, all apples sold in mandis will be priced per kilogram, marking a significant shift in the horticultural sector. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has promptly issued orders to agents, cautioning them against any violation of the law, and sternly warning of legal consequences for those who fail to comply with the new regulations.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur both emphasized the importance of this decision, particularly during times of crisis when illegal strikes by commission agents had previously caused immense hardships for apple growers. The government stands firm in its commitment to protect farmers and will not hesitate to revoke licenses of those who do not adhere to the new weight-based system.

Moreover, in an effort to curb exploitation and open up opportunities for commission agents from outside states, mandis will be granted licenses to work within the region. This move aims to create a fair and competitive market for all stakeholders involved, ensuring that farmers receive their rightful dues for their produce.

With the recent heavy rains causing disruptions and road closures, the government has also promised to prioritize the restoration of vital transportation routes.

The Himachal Pradesh Marketing Corporation (HPMC) has joined hands with the government to facilitate the purchase of apples on a kilogram basis in major mandis such as Parala, Parwanoo, Solan, and Narkanda. HPMC Managing Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta and General Manager Hitesh Azad confirmed that preparations are already underway to set up booths at the auction yards, where apples will be bid upon and sold based on their weight. In the event of increased demand, the corporation is prepared to seek assistance from private agencies to ensure a seamless process.