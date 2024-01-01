Shimla – In a momentous development on the first day of the New Year, the Himachal Pradesh Government officially granted tribal status to the Hati community of Giripar area through a formal notification. The State Government implemented the Act, making the historic announcement in the presence of Industries Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan at Shimla today.

The eagerly awaited decision, following a notification by President Draupadi Murmu in August 2023, was met with enthusiasm by officials and residents of the Giripar area. Representatives from Giripar Hati Vikas Kalyan Manch and numerous Congress workers had gathered in Shimla to witness the issuance of the notification declaring the Hati community as a Scheduled Tribe.

Industries Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, during the announcement, took the opportunity to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of playing politics in this matter.

In response to the notification, a delegation of the Hattee Community from Sirmaur district called on Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. They expressed their gratitude for the government’s swift action in issuing the notification granting tribal status to the Hati community.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the delegation, stated, “The State Government received clarification from the Central Government last Saturday evening regarding the Hattee’s status, and within no time, we have issued the notification in this regard.” He further added that a formal announcement regarding this decision would be made during his visit to the district on January 3, 2024.

The recognition of the Hati community as a Scheduled Tribe marks a significant milestone in their journey, bringing with it various benefits and privileges aimed at promoting their socio-economic development. The issuance of the official notification ensures that the Hati community in the Giripar region gains access to the full spectrum of advantages associated with their newfound tribal status.