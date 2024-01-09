New Norms Allow Attic Owners in Shimla Selling Rights Alongside Access to Electricity and Water Connections

Shimla – In a move aimed at providing much-needed relief to property owners in Shimla, the Law Department has reportedly granted approval to increase the height of attics in three to four-storey buildings within the planning area of Shimla and Municipal Corporation. This decision follows a request from the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department, and sources indicate that the Law Department has given its nod to the proposal.

The state government is in favour of allowing the conversion of attics into residential spaces to address the growing housing needs of the people. Currently, the government has permitted an increase in attic height up to two and a half storeys. The TCP Department sought permission from the state government to make this decision, and with the approval from the Law Department, the fate of this proposal now lies in the hands of the state government.

Shimla has witnessed extensive construction within its planning area and Municipal Corporation, stretching from Kufri to Jubbarhatti. However, a ban on constructing buildings exceeding two and a half storeys was imposed after a decision by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). To alleviate the concerns of property owners, the government has decided to increase the permissible height of attics.

Previously restricted to a height of 2.75 meters from the center, the attic height has now been raised to 3.05 meters. This adjustment allows for the construction of three rooms within the attic space of buildings covering four Biswa.

In a bid to further facilitate this change, the government has also announced plans to provide electricity and water connections to these attic spaces. Moreover, property owners, who were previously unable to sell their attics, have been granted the right to do so, offering additional flexibility and potential financial relief.