Shillai/Nahan – In a devastating incident that unfolded on Tuesday, a Bolero camper vehicle met with a severe accident on the Bobri-Bashwa road in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The mishap occurred under the jurisdiction of the Shillai police station, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving 17 individuals injured.

The ill-fated Bolero camper, carrying a total of 19 occupants, tragically veered off the road and plunged into a ditch. The local police were informed by the passerby. Police reached the spot and initiated rescue operations.

The deceased have been identified as Kareena (19), a resident of village Handadi, and Mohan Singh (62) from village Bashwa. Meanwhile, the injured victims were swiftly taken to Shillai Hospital for urgent medical attention.