Shimla: The State government will bear the medical treatment cost of 14 years old Arun, a resident of Barsar of district Hamirpur.

Arun is suffering from muscular dystrophy.

The parents of the child, named Arun met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh here today and urged for help, as they were not in a position to bear the expenses of the treatment.

The Chief Minister assured of all possible assistance and issued further necessary directions to the district administration.