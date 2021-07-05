Shimla: BJP National President, JP Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited Indira Gandhi Medical College on Monday, to inquire about the health of Congress veteran leader and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Virbhadra Singh is recuperating at the IGMC Shimla.

Singh was admitted at IGMC on 30 April, after he returned from Max Hospital Mohali after recovering from Covid-19.

While this is the second visit of Jai Ram Thakur, however many senior Congress leaders have not visited him.

Nadda is on his three-day visit to the state. He is in the state to attend the office bearers meeting of the BJP Mandi Parliamentary area at ‘Dev Sadan’ on Monday.

The state BJP is likely to discuss the strategy for the Mandi parliamentary, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly byelections in the office bearer meeting.