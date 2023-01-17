Pollution Board issues notices to Ultratech, sought reply within 15 days

Shimla: Acting tough for violation of environmental norms, the HP State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has issued show cause notices to Ultratech Cement Plant, Baga in district Solan for violation of pollution norms.

The action was taken under the provision of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, a pollution board spokesperson informed here today.

The pollution board has conducted stack emission monitoring of the Ultratech Cement Plant last year, and it was found that the results of stack emission monitoring are not conforming to the prescribed standards. Thereafter, the regional office of HPSPCB issued notices to the unit to take corrective measures for the smooth operation of APCDs to ensure compliance of environmental standards,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the stack emission monitoring of the unit was carried out at the cement mill, raw mill and coal mill and was found above the prescribed norms, and the pollution board initiated action under various sections of the Act for violation of stack emission against the unit as well.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the pollution board to levy and recover environmental compensation from violating units, and the state had given several opportunities to the erring plants, but the unit was still not complying with the directions issued.

Now the state Pollution Board has sought a reply from the unit within 15 days as to why penal action should not be initiated against the unit and why environmental compensation should not be imposed as per the directions of the NGT, said the spokesperson.

He said that the provisions of the Act attract fine up to Rs. 10,000 and imprisonment up to seven years or both, as the case may be.