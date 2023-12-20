In a striking display of dissent, members of the opposition BJP staged a walkout from the legislative assembly, vehemently protesting the closure of stone crushers. The contentious issue came to the forefront following a question raised by BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar.

Responding to Parmar’s inquiry, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan defended the closure, attributing it to allegations of illegal mining exacerbating flood-related issues. Chauhan disclosed that out of 128 stone crushers, 73 were permitted to resume operations, and he assured that the state did not incur any revenue losses due to the selective closures.

However, the opposition, led by the Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, countered the government’s stance, accusing it of misleading the public. Thakur argued that the closure of stone crushers coincided with a significant surge in sand and gravel prices, imposing an unjust burden on citizens.

कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा स्टोन क्रशर बंद किए जाने पर हिमाचल को काफी नुकसान हुआ है जिसका खमियाजा प्रदेशवासियों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है।



नेता प्रतिपक्ष एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी ने आज विधानसभा सदन (धर्मशाला) में इस विषय को प्रमुखता से उठाया। pic.twitter.com/CD1w4EY1zG — BJP Himachal Pradesh (@BJP4Himachal) December 20, 2023

Adding weight to the opposition’s claims, BJP MLA and former Minister for Industries, Bikram Thakur, asserted substantial losses for the state. He pointed to a decrease in diesel sales by 30,000 liters and claimed that the closure led to the loss of 5,500 jobs.

In response to mounting criticism, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attempted to allay concerns by outlining plans to regulate gravel prices produced by stone crushers in the state. He emphasized the government’s commitment to boosting mining revenue, setting an ambitious target of Rs 500 crore.

Unsatisfied with the Chief Minister’s assurances, the opposition members, led by Jairam Thakur, made a resolute statement by walking out of the House, echoing their discontent through slogans. As the political drama unfolds, the fate of the stone crushers and the broader economic implications for the state remains uncertain, paving the way for continued heated debates and discussions.