In a historic announcement on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, will be bestowed upon former Prime Ministers Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, along with renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan. The government had previously declared the prestigious award for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur.

Highlighting the significant contributions of the honourees, Prime Minister Modi praised PV Narasimha Rao for his visionary leadership, which played a pivotal role in propelling India towards economic advancement. Rao’s tenure as Prime Minister marked a transformative era, opening India to global markets and fostering a new phase of economic development. The Prime Minister commended Rao for laying a solid foundation for the nation’s prosperity and growth.

In a written statement, Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight at the announcement, stating, “Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years.”

The Prime Minister’s accolades extended beyond Narasimha Rao, acknowledging Charan Singh for his incomparable dedication to the country. Singh’s Bharat Ratna recognizes his significant contributions that have left an indelible mark on the nation.

The announcement also celebrated the remarkable achievements of MS Swaminathan, a renowned agricultural scientist whose pivotal role in achieving self-reliance in agriculture has been instrumental. Swaminathan’s outstanding efforts have not only contributed to India’s agricultural self-sufficiency but also solidified his place as a key figure in the country’s scientific and agricultural development.

This recognition aligns with the government’s commitment to acknowledging the diverse contributions of individuals who have played pivotal roles in shaping India’s destiny. The conferment of Bharat Ratna upon these distinguished leaders and eminent scientist is a testament to their enduring legacies and the profound impact they have had on the nation.