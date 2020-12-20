Shimla: With active conservation effort from the state government, count of endangered Golden Mahseer is improving in the rivers and reservoirs of Himachal Pradesh.

Photo: FB

Golden Mahseer also known as the ‘tigers of the water’ nearly about to extinct in country have suffered stern population declines in much of its distribution range and had been acknowledged as an endangered species by the Washington-based International Union of Conservation of Natural Resources due to pollution, habitat loss and over-fishing. But now due to the continuous efforts of the State Government Golden Mahaseer is once again thriving at Mahseer farm at Machhial in Mandi District through artificial breeding in captivity.

Mahseer fish is present in around 500 km area of the hill state out of total 3000 km rivers area. Out of which 2400 km constitute general water. Fishery Department had produced around 92,500 eggs of Golden Mahseer in the state during past three years. The state has recorded highest 45.311 MT Mahseer catches during these years. The State recorded Mahseer production from Gobind Sagar 16.182 MT, Koldam 0.275 MT, Pong Dam 28.136 MT and Ranjeet Sagar 0.718 MT in the year 2019-20 and in the year 2021-22 the production was 6.598 MT in Gobind Sagar, 0.381 MT in Koldam, 11.250 MT Pong Dam and 0.340 MT Ranjeet Sagar.

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Virender Kanwar said that the state government is taking various effective steps. He said that Fisheries Department is emphasizing on artificial breeding of fishes and by conserving and ranching of the river system with Mahseer seed would also promote eco-tourism in the state. The state recorded 20900, 28700 and 41450 Golden Mahseer fish eggs production in the year 2017-18 year 2018-19 and year 2019-20 (till today) respectively, Kanwar elaborated.

Director Fisheries Satpal Mehta said that state’s water bodies are home to 85 fish species, including Rohu, Catla and Mrigal and Trout, both brown and rainbow.