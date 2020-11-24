Shimla: In wake of the spurt of COVID- 19 cases in Himachal, Congress MLA, Vikramaditya Singh has urged the state government to reconsider holding of winter session at Dharamshala scheduled next month.

In a statement issued here today, he said that the winter session should instead be held at Shimla.

“During the winter session the entire administrative machinery is shifted to Dharamshala. Given the pandemic situation, we need to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19,” he said.

Singh further said, “As the state is reeling heavily under debt, holding of the session at Shimla, will also help avoid unnecessary expenditure to the tune of Crore of rupees, as a single day expenditure for holding a session at Dharamshala costs almost Rs One Crore.”

The state is under financial crisis owing to COVID-19 and the state government time and again taking loans, he said, blaming the state government of having no control on its expenditure.

Expressing concern on the sudden spurt of COVID-19 cases, he said that the state government has failed to tackle the crisis.

The tradition of holding winter session was started way back during the Congress tenure in 2003-2007 when the government was headed by the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Virbhadra Singh had setup an Assembly Complex at Dharamshala and the first winter session was held in December 2005, after this each winter the sessions have been conducted at Dharamshala each year.