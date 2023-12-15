Shimla – Himachal Pradesh’s Public Works and Youth Services and Sports Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has declared his participation in the consecration program of the much-anticipated Ayodhya Ram Temple. The Congress Youth Minister took to social media to share his decision, sparking a fresh round of discussions and debates.

Known for his vocal stance on Hindutva, Vikramaditya Singh has been consistently making headlines with his posts, often concluding them with the popular phrase, “Jai Shri Ram.” This practice has drawn both admiration and criticism, especially within the Congress party, where discussions about his overt display of religious sentiments have been heated.

Singh, however, remains unapologetic and has even positioned himself as a staunch defender of Hindu beliefs, going so far as to assert that he is more committed to Hindutva than the BJP. His social media posts have often been provocative, leading to a unique position within the political landscape.

The announcement of his participation in the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration has added a new dimension to the ongoing discussions about Singh’s political alignment. Social media users, in response to his post, have speculated about a potential shift to the BJP, suggesting that such a move could lead to his appointment as Chief Minister.

Others have drawn parallels between Singh and the late Virbhadra Singh, a former Chief Minister known for his devotion to Lord Ram. Some congratulated Vikramaditya Singh for following in the footsteps of the late leader, while others applauded his distinctive approach, stating that he refuses to conform to typical political rhetoric.

The post has triggered a wave of comments, with many echoing the sentiment of “Jai Shri Ram.” Whether this move will further solidify Vikramaditya Singh’s standing or stir more controversy within the Congress party remains to be seen. As the consecration date for the Ayodhya Ram Temple approaches, Singh’s decision is sure to remain a topic of discussion, both within political circles and on social media.