New Delhi – In a significant stride towards advancing India’s renewable energy landscape, SJVN, a leading public sector company, has secured a Letter of Award for a 100 MW Solar Power Project from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL).

The 100 MW Solar Power Project, to be established in the vibrant state of Rajasthan, comes at a tariff of just Rs 2.62 per unit. Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, revealed that the project was secured through SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN, and will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate basis. The estimated development cost of this endeavour is approximately Rs. 600 crores, with a planned completion within 18 months from the date of the Power Purchase Agreement’s signing.

The Power Purchase Agreement, to be inked between RUVNL and SGEL for a duration of 25 years, sets the stage for this environmentally conscious initiative. In the inaugural year, the project is expected to generate 252 million units of clean energy, contributing to a total output of 5866 million units over the span of 25 years. This endeavor is also projected to reduce carbon emissions by a notable 287,434 tonnes, a significant stride towards environmental sustainability.

Building a Greener Future

Aside from the 100 MW Solar Power Project, SJVN is simultaneously making strides on multiple fronts. The company is in the process of developing a colossal 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Project within the state. This initiative received a monumental boost when President of India, Droupadi Murmu, laid the foundation stone on January 3, 2023.

Furthermore, SJVN has previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Rajasthan to develop a staggering 10 GW of renewable energy projects and parks within the state. This collaboration underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to enhancing India’s renewable energy capacity.

A Green Vision for the Future

As of now, SJVN’s project portfolio stands at an impressive 58,144 MW, reflecting the company’s dedication to renewable energy expansion. This aligns seamlessly with the Government of India’s green energy transition initiative. SJVN remains steadfast in its mission to achieve 12,000 MW by 2026, a shared vision of reaching 25,000 MW by 2030, and an ultimate goal of attaining a remarkable 50,000 MW of installed capacity by 2040.

The recent Letter of Award for the 100 MW Solar Power Project represents a significant milestone in SJVN’s journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future, while simultaneously contributing to India’s ambitious green energy transition. As the country continues to embrace renewable energy, SJVN remains a pivotal player in shaping the landscape of sustainable power generation.