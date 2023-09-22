Shimla – In a significant development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has pledged to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the alleged irregularities plaguing the Smart City projects in Shimla and Dharamshala. This announcement comes in response to mounting concerns raised by MLAs Sudhir Sharma and Harish Janartha during a recent assembly session.

The Chief Minister’s commitment to transparency and accountability was made clear during the Question Hour in the Assembly House on Friday, where he assured citizens that the irregularities in the ambitious Smart City projects would be thoroughly investigated.

Sukhu minced no words in his assessment of the situation, remarking, “The capital Shimla should have evolved into a smart city, but unfortunately, it has turned into a steel city due to irregularities and questionable decisions made by the previous government.”

One of the most significant issues brought to the forefront during the assembly session was the misuse of steel structures in the construction of these smart cities. The recent collapse of the slaughterhouse in Shimla during heavy rains highlighted the urgency of addressing these concerns.

To tackle the problem head-on, the Chief Minister announced an immediate ban on the erection of steel structures within Shimla city limits. He vowed to enforce this ban rigorously, signalling a commitment to rectify past mistakes.

Furthermore, Sukhu clarified that the Smart City project is scheduled to conclude in March 2024. Any ongoing projects that adhere to the appropriate standards will be completed as planned, ensuring that the people of Shimla and Dharamshala eventually reap the benefits of these initiatives.

Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma raised the alarm over the quality of work in both Shimla and Dharamshala’s smart city projects during Question Hour. He also called for the formation of a committee to delve into these concerns. Sharma highlighted that the Smart City initiative was initiated during the Congress’s rule and continued during the subsequent BJP government, with quality issues persisting throughout this period.

Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha added to the growing list of concerns by pointing out the indiscriminate dumping of construction debris from ongoing smart city projects within the city limits, rather than designated dumping sites. This reckless dumping has wreaked havoc on the city’s drainage system.