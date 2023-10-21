Nauni – A team of scientists and research scholars from Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the prestigious Indian Society of Agroforestry (ISAF) Best Paper Award. Their research paper, titled “Nutritional Evaluation of Fodder Resources in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh,” which was published in the Indian Journal of Agroforestry in 2022, received the highest honour at the ISAF Symposium.

The symposium, hosted at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University in Hyderabad, was a gathering of intellects and experts from various Agroforestry centers across the nation. It witnessed the active participation of 37 AICRP Agroforestry Centres, each representing unique agro-climatic zones.

The ISAF Best Paper Award was presented to Dr. Rohit Bishist, Dr. KS Pant, Deachen Wangmo, Krishan Lal Gautam, and Khalandar S, who jointly authored the winning research paper. Their study delved into the critical domain of nutritional evaluation of fodder resources, a topic of immense significance for agricultural and environmental sustainability, especially in regions like the Spiti Valley.

Dr. Rajbir Singh, ICAR Assistant Director General, presented the award. Dr. A. Arunachalam, Director of the Central Agroforestry Research Institute, Jhansi also present at the occasion.