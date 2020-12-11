Shimla/Baddi: Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 15 developmental projects worth Rs. 4.53 crore in Baddi municipal limits through video conferencing today.

The Minister instructed the officials of MC Baddi to start work on new projects and complete them within the deadlines. Elaborating about the projects, the Minister said 22 shops worth Rs. 29 lakh, community hall worth Rs. nine lakhs, road works worth Rs. 49 lakh, women gym worth Rs. nine lakh and other projects were inaugurated.

The Minister said that nine developmental projects worth 1.68 crore were inaugurated while foundation stones were laid down for six projects worth 2.85 crore.

The minister assured to complete the projects in stipulated time. He said