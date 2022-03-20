Baddi: Senior BJP leader and state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has claimed that Congress was baffled with the performance of BJP in recent assembly elections.

Chief Minister, addressing a public meeting at HIMUDA Complex Baddi, said “the performance of BJP in recently held elections of five States has completely baffled the Congress leaders.’

“Electorates of five states have totally rejected the Congress and once again reposed their faith in policies and programmes of the Centre as well as State Governments,” Thakur further added.

Targeting former Congress-led state government for failing to provide relief to the people of the state, Jai Ram Thakur claimed of initiating several schemes for the welfare of every section of the society.

CM also accused Congress leaders of misleading the people for the safety of the vaccine. He said that now these leaders were waiting for the booster dose after completing both first and second doses of vaccine.