Baddi – In a concerning incident, 14 workers, most of whom are residents of Uttar Pradesh, fell unconscious in a pharmaceutical industry in Baddi. The incident occurred when a chemical drum being transported from the first to the second floor accidentally fell, resulting in a hazardous gas leak. The affected workers were promptly rushed to the local hospital, with 10 of them later referred to PGI, Chandigarh, as their conditions worsened. Among the affected, there were 12 girls and two boys.

The leaked substance was identified as methylene chloride, a solvent chemical commonly used for tablet coating in the pharmaceutical industry. Dheeraj Gupta, the Managing Director of the industry, explained that the workers began fainting due to the chemical leakage, and immediate medical attention was provided at Civil Hospital Baddi. Ten workers were subsequently referred to PGI, Chandigarh, while four were directed to Katha Hospital from Civil Hospital Baddi.

Baddi’s ASP Ashok Verma confirmed the incident, stating that a case of workers fainting due to chemical leakage had come to light. The police are currently investigating the matter, and all the affected workers are receiving medical treatment.

This incident follows a tragic fire in Baddi last month that claimed the lives of nine individuals. The recent chemical leak highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive review of safety measures and working conditions in industrial settings. Authorities are urged to tighten regulations to ensure the well-being and safety of workers, emphasizing the importance of stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.