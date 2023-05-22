Delhi Officials Rush to Shimla, Summons Pangi and Chamba Education Department for Inquiry

Shimla – A viral video capturing an inspection conducted by MLA Dr Janakraj at a school in Pangi has raised serious concerns. The video, which quickly spread like wildfire on social media platforms, caught the attention of Delhi officials, prompting a swift response. A team of officials has been dispatched to Shimla to launch a thorough investigation into the matter, leaving no stone unturned.

Witnessing the growing alarm surrounding the incident, teachers and education officials have called for immediate action to address the issue. The residential commissioner of Pangi had already issued orders for an internal investigation before the video gained widespread attention.

During a recent four-day tour of the picturesque Pangi Valley, Bharmour Pangi MLA Dr Janakraj visited several schools and health institutions. However, it was his surprise inspection at Government Primary School Karyas that revealed a deeply troubling reality: the children were unable to identify their own country. This alarming revelation prompted the MLA to take swift action against the responsible teacher.

The Pangi administration responded promptly by initiating a thorough investigation into the matter. The video capturing the MLA’s interaction with the students quickly went viral, sparking further outrage and concern among the public. In response, a team from Delhi has been dispatched to Pangi to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

To facilitate the investigation process, the Director of Education has summoned the Block Elementary Education Officer and the Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) of Pangi to Shimla on May 25. The officials have been directed to bring all relevant school records for meticulous examination. Additionally, a virtual meeting has been scheduled for May 23, which will bring together the Director, 12 clusters, and BRCs from the Education Block Pangi to discuss the situation and plan further actions.