In a bid to enhance passenger safety and comply with legal regulations, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has introduced a sweeping prohibition on the transportation of 26 specific items within its buses. The move comes as part of a broader initiative to bolster security measures and ensure a safe and secure commuting experience for all passengers.

The new regulations, instituted by the HRTC management, encompass a wide array of substances and items, ranging from flammable materials to potentially hazardous goods. Notable among the banned items are petrol, diesel, and gas cylinders – a decision aimed at mitigating the risk of fires and explosions during transit.

Passengers will now find themselves restricted from carrying a list of items that have been meticulously curated to encompass materials posing varying degrees of danger. This comprehensive list includes gasoline, kerosene oil, methylated spirit, turpentine, sulphur, and acids, all deemed unsafe for transport due to their volatile nature.

Furthermore, the prohibition extends to potentially perilous items such as coal tar, gunpowder, firearms loaded with bullets, and cartridges. This measure seeks to prevent any inadvertent discharge or untoward incidents that could potentially jeopardize the well-being of passengers and the bus crew alike.

In an effort to cater to broader safety concerns, the HRTC management has also forbidden the carriage of certain unexpected items. These include leather, firecrackers, compressed gas cylinders, deceased bodies, and even live animals. By preventing the transportation of these diverse materials, the corporation hopes to forestall any accidents, contamination risks, or disturbances to the comfort of fellow travellers.

The ban, however, isn’t limited to just hazardous items. It extends to cover goods like bones, horns, loose wool, and forest products, along with scooters and motorcycles. This exhaustive approach aims to create a secure and seamless travel environment for all patrons.

Notably, the HRTC management has not overlooked the importance of maintaining a hygienic and pleasant atmosphere within its buses. To this end, the ban encompasses products that could contribute to unsavoury conditions, such as gutkha, pan masala, and tobacco.

To enforce these regulations, the corporation has outlined a series of measures. Passengers found attempting to carry the banned items may face intervention from conductors, who have been empowered to take appropriate action. This could involve contacting law enforcement agencies in more severe cases.

As part of this initiative, the HRTC management has distributed the list of banned items to all depots, regional managers, and bus stand in-charges.