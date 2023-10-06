In a significant move to protect the interests of students and maintain the integrity of higher education in India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled a list of fake universities operating in the country. This revelation has prompted the UGC to issue stern warnings to state governments and higher education authorities to crack down on these fraudulent institutions.

The UGC’s action comes in response to the growing concern over the proliferation of institutions that falsely claim to be universities and award degrees without the necessary accreditation or recognition. Such activities not only undermine the credibility of genuine educational institutions but also pose a serious threat to the futures of unsuspecting students.

In an official letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellors of these fake universities, UGC Secretary Manish Joshi expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “I would like to inform you that your institution figures in the list of fake universities, as the institution is not a ‘University’ within the meaning of Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, but engaged in the business of conferring degrees or using the word ‘University’ with its name to defraud and cheat innocent students by awarding fake degrees. It has become a matter of concern as many students are becoming victims of the fraudulent act of your institution.”

The UGC has urged state government departments of higher education and principal secretaries to take immediate and appropriate action against these institutions. The measures may include legal action, closure of operations, and the initiation of criminal proceedings against those responsible for the fraudulent activities.

The list of fake universities compiled by the UGC includes institutions from various states across India, such as Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Some of the institutions identified are:

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University

Bible Open University of India

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd.

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Kerala

St. John’s University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research