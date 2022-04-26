New Delhi: National Highways Logistic Management Limited (NHLML) and Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation HP Ltd (RTDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of ropeways as an innovative transport solution in Himachal Pradesh.

The Memorandum was signed in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Chief Minister said that initially possibilities will be explored to prepare a feasibility report of seven ropeway projects in Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Sirmour and Bilaspur districts at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,264 crores.