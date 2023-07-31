Shimla – In an endeavour to alleviate the mounting traffic congestion and infrastructure challenges in the picturesque city of Shimla, the proposed Mountain Township project has emerged as a promising solution. Aimed at creating a new city in close proximity to Shimla, the project offers hope for a sustainable urban development plan that would ease traffic woes and enhance the overall quality of life for its residents.

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, has long been admired for its breathtaking landscapes and colonial architecture. However, the city’s popularity as a sought-after tourist destination has led to an increase in population and vehicular traffic, resulting in traffic congestion and strained infrastructure.

The Mountain Township project, located at Jathia Devi near Jubbarhatti, has captured the attention of the Central Government, particularly the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the Himachal Pradesh government has garnered praise.

The focus of the project is to decongest Shimla and create a new city that would offer modern amenities and facilities to residents and visitors alike. With the new township taking the load off the capital, it is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance accessibility to various parts of the region.

The upcoming visit of the central team from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, scheduled to arrive in Himachal Pradesh around August 15, holds great significance. The team’s on-spot assessment of the proposed site will play a decisive role in determining the project’s future. If the assessment is positive, the Mountain Township project could receive an allocation of Rs. 500 crores for the initiation of construction.

As the vision of the Mountain Township takes shape, the residents of Shimla and the state’s stakeholders are brimming with excitement and hope. The project’s emphasis on sustainable urban planning, improved infrastructure and traffic management offers a ray of hope in addressing the city’s persistent traffic woes.

The proposed Mountain Township is not just a solution to traffic congestion but also a golden opportunity to set new benchmarks in urban development. With the support of the Central Government and the collective efforts of the local community, the Mountain Township project stands as a beacon of progress, steering Shimla towards a brighter and more sustainable future.