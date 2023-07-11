IIT Mandi is expanding its academic offerings with the introduction of five new undergraduate programs, scheduled to begin in the academic year 2023. These programs have been specifically designed to cater to the skilled needs of emerging fields, ensuring that students are well-prepared to meet the demands of the industry. The programs include B.Tech. in General Engineering, B.Tech. in Microelectronics and VLSI, B.Tech. in Materials Science and Engineering, B.Tech. in Mathematics & Computing, and BS in Chemical Sciences.

The B.Tech. in General Engineering program at IIT Mandi stands out as a one-of-its-kind initiative. It aims to provide students with a solid foundation in fundamental engineering principles while also offering the flexibility to tailor their educational journey through specialized streams. In the initial two years, students will be introduced to various engineering disciplines, including Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Data Science, and Computer Science. However, the uniqueness of this program lies in its final two years, where students can choose a specialization from a wide range of options. These options include Energy Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing, e-Mobility, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and emerging sectors such as fashion design and technology, animation, and product design. This flexibility allows students to pave their own path based on their interests and career goals. Furthermore, the program’s partnerships with leading institutions enable students to spend a year at a partner institute or industry, pursuing courses and internships in their chosen specialization.

The B.Tech. in Microelectronics and VLSI program aims to meet the future needs of the industry by equipping students with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in VLSI and chip designing. The curriculum includes advanced courses in device level, design, fabrication, and CAD tools, using industry-standard EDA tools. The program’s focus on generating a skilled workforce for semiconductor design is evident through its offering of clean room facilities, instrumentation facilities, and a strong industry-oriented curriculum. Students will have the opportunity to explore interdisciplinary courses and choose electives in Microelectronics and VLSI engineering. The program also emphasizes industrial internships, a year-long major technical project, and practical experience, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for the industry.

The Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Materials Science and Engineering program at IIT Mandi aims to provide students with a comprehensive education in the field of materials science, emphasizing engineering applications and employable skills. With a focus on emerging areas such as sustainability, renewable energy, urban mining, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence, the program equips students with theoretical knowledge and practical expertise in both conventional and advanced materials. The hands-on research experience module of this program bridges the gap between academic pursuits and real-world engineering, preparing graduates for leadership roles in industries such as semiconductors, manufacturing, automobiles, energy, and waste management. This interdisciplinary program caters to students interested in exploring the intersection of science and engineering.

The new B.Tech. program in Mathematics & Computing is a unique and pioneering program that offers students a strong foundation in mathematics, computing, and computational thinking. It focuses on developing analytical and problem-solving skills that can be applied across various fields in science and engineering. By emphasizing both theoretical and practical aspects of mathematical and scientific computing, the program prepares graduates for diverse career opportunities in industries, academia, and research and development. The program aims to produce graduates with a wide range of mathematical and computational knowledge, techniques, and tools, enabling them to effectively tackle complex real-world problems.

IIT Mandi’s School of Chemical Sciences is launching a comprehensive four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Chemical Sciences. This program allows students to specialize in key branches of Chemistry, including Organic, Inorganic, Physical, and Materials Chemistry, while also offering minors in various engineering and humanities disciplines such as Computer Science & Engineering, Communication Engineering, Management, and German Language, among others. The curriculum provides research opportunities at the BS level, allowing students to engage in research at an early stage. Graduates of the program will have placement opportunities in chemical, pharmaceutical, and technology industries, with the option to pursue a research career after completing the Master’s component (MS) of the program. The BS program duration is four years, with an optional one-year MS.

Speaking about the new programs, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, emphasized the institute’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation. He stated that IIT Mandi aims to provide a comprehensive education that prepares students for the evolving demands of the industry. With the introduction of these programs, IIT Mandi ensures that students are equipped with interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary, and transdisciplinary skill sets aligned with the unique aspects of these NEP 2020-aligned programs.

Aspiring students can now apply for these programs through the All India JEE (Adv.) ranking system. The launch of these five new undergraduate programs at IIT Mandi not only expands the institute’s academic offerings but also provides students with exciting opportunities to explore emerging fields and shape their future careers.