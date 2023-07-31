Solan: The Himsona tomato of Solan has broken all records by fetching an astounding price of Rs 171 per kg in the local vegetable market on Monday. A single crate weighing 25 kg fetched an unprecedented price of Rs 4,275, leaving farmers and traders alike in awe. Earlier last week, Himsona was sold at Rs 125 per kg.

The surge in tomato prices is a testament to the high demand and low supply currently witnessed in the market. With the arrival of tomatoes steadily increasing, the vegetable market in Solan has witnessed around 5,000 to 6,000 crates being delivered daily. This has resulted in a remarkable business of Rs 30.49 crore from tomato sales so far. On Monday alone, approximately 5,500 crates flooded the market, generating a lucrative turnover in lakhs of rupees.

The demand for Himsona tomatoes has transcended local borders, with shipments being sent to various states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. The superior quality and distinct taste of these tomatoes have made them a sought-after commodity, attracting buyers from far and wide.

It is worth noting that the tomato market has witnessed a significant increase in profits this year compared to the same period last year. Despite a decrease in the number of crates arriving at the market (1,69,396 crates this year compared to 2,04,569 crates last year till July), the total turnover has seen a staggering four-fold increase, amounting to about Rs 30.50 crore. This anomaly can be attributed to the high prices that the limited supply of Himsona tomatoes commands in the current market conditions.

Experts and traders predict that tomato prices are likely to remain stable in the coming days due to the scarcity of tomato production both in the state and neighbouring regions. Prolonged and excessive rainfall has adversely affected crops in many areas, leading to a decline in overall tomato production. As a result, the demand for Himsona tomatoes has skyrocketed, driving prices to unprecedented heights.

Farmers in the region are elated by the surge in tomato prices, as it promises to bring them considerable profits. However, some farmers expressed concern about the uncertainty in weather patterns affecting their crop yield and potential earnings in the future. They remain hopeful that market conditions will stabilize, ensuring a sustainable income in the long run.

As the Himsona tomato continues to make waves in the agricultural landscape, farmers, traders, and consumers are keeping a close eye on the market trends, anticipating a positive outlook for this prized commodity. The journey of this humble tomato from the fields of Solan to the kitchens of various households across the country is a testament to the significance of agriculture in India’s economy and the resilience of its farmers in the face of changing circumstances.