Shimla – In response to the devastating blast that shook the peaceful town of Shimla last Tuesday, NSG commandos have been deployed to lead the investigation. The explosion occurred inside a private restaurant near Shiv Mandir in Middle Bazaar, claiming the life of businessman Avneesh Sood and leaving 13 others injured.

As part of the security measures, the authorities have taken the decision to seal off the entire Mall Road along with the area affected by the blast. This step aims to ensure the safety of the public and to allow the NSG team to meticulously examine the site for vital clues.

The NSG commandos’ involvement in the investigation underscores the seriousness of the situation and the government’s commitment to conducting a thorough inquiry. Their specialized expertise will play a pivotal role in expediting the process and uncovering the truth behind the tragic incident.

As the investigation unfolds, further updates will be provided to the public, ensuring transparency and maintaining the confidence of the community in the pursuit of justice.