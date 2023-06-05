Nearby Tourist Spots Experience Surge in Visitors; Tourism Lift Witnesses 53,000 Users in 4 Days

The summer tourist season in Shimla has hit its pinnacle as the city experiences an unprecedented influx of visitors. Within the last four days alone, a staggering 73,000 tourist vehicles have flocked to Shimla, signalling a significant surge in tourism. With the demand for an unforgettable summer getaway, hotel bookings in Shimla have surged, with approximately 40% of rooms already reserved until June 15.

June has brought an influx of visitors from neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The surge in tourist arrivals has not only impacted the city’s transportation system but has also resulted in a staggering 80 to 90% occupancy rate in hotels. Shimla’s charm has extended beyond its boundaries, with nearby tourist destinations like Kufri, Narkanda, Mashobra, and Naldehra also experiencing a surge in visitors.

The Tourism Development Corporation’s lift has witnessed an overwhelming response. In just four days, a staggering 53,000 tourists have taken advantage of the lift, connecting Circular Road to Mall Road. Daily usage numbers paint a picture of the increasing footfall: approximately 13,000 on Thursday, June 1; 12,000 on Friday; 15,000 on Saturday, and a further 13,000 on Sunday.

While this surge in tourism brings economic benefits to Shimla, it also presents challenges in managing the sudden influx of visitors. Authorities are working diligently to ensure the smooth functioning of transportation services and to meet the accommodation needs of tourists.