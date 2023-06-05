In an effort to streamline traffic fine collection and promote digital transactions, the Himachal Traffic Police has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to introduce a new on-the-spot payment system. Under the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), the SBI will provide the Himachal Police with one thousand Point of Sale (POS) machines equipped with ATM card swipe and QR code capabilities.

With the deployment of 349 POS machines in the initial phase, the police department aims to gradually eliminate the traditional challan book system and transition to the use of these digital devices. Motorists who violate traffic rules will now have the convenience of paying their fines immediately using the POS machines, thereby avoiding the imposition of penalties.

To facilitate the process, the trained traffic police officers will swiftly generate challans using the POS machines, deduct the fine amount, and issue a receipt to the vehicle owners on the spot. This digitized method not only ensures a seamless record-keeping system for the department but also enables real-time tracking of fines and payments.

The implementation of this new payment system marks a significant step forward in enhancing transparency and efficiency within the Himachal Traffic Police. By embracing digital solutions, the department aims to simplify the fine payment process for vehicle owners and contribute to a safer and more disciplined traffic environment.