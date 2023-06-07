Nurpur – The Himachal Pradesh Government has announced its plans to organize a grand sporting event called the “Rural Olympiad Games.” Taking place from September to October this year, the grand sporting event aims to ignite the passion for sports and provide a remarkable platform for nearly 40,000 aspiring athletes from across the state.

The announcement was made by Vikramaditya Singh, Minister of Public Works, Youth Services, and Sports, during a press conference held in Nurpur on Wednesday. With a clear vision to enhance sports development, the government plans to convene a high-level sports council meeting under the guidance of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

To ensure fairness and acknowledge the exceptional talent, the games will feature thoughtful categorization. Notably, prominent sports disciplines will be designated under the prestigious “A category,” granting preferential treatment to athletes who have earned distinction and accolades for the state. Additionally, these accomplished sportspersons will receive priority consideration for employment opportunities. In their pursuit of comprehensive sports development, the Himachal Pradesh Government is actively seeking collaboration with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to bolster sports infrastructure.

During a visit to the Atal Indoor Stadium in Nurpur, Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to seamless operations and pledged to provide the necessary staff and budget allocation for the facility’s completion. This underscores the government’s determination to offer state-of-the-art sports facilities in the region.