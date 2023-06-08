In a proactive move, the Tandi Dam Sangharsh Samiti has taken a strong stance against the recent hydro policy introduced by the Congress government. Led by Vinod Larje, the samiti has expressed disappointment and apprehension regarding the government’s decision to implement hydro projects in the pristine Chandra Bhaga valley. A memorandum outlining their concerns was formally submitted to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu through MLA Ravi Thakur.

Vinod Larje, head of the Tandi Dam Sangharsh Samiti, stressed the importance of prioritizing the interests of the residents and carefully considering the consequences of such projects. While acknowledging the significance of development, Larje highlighted the urgent need to assess the ground reality. He expressed deep concerns about the potential adverse effects on the climate and environment if hydro projects were to be established in the Chandra Bhaga Valley.

Drawing attention to the existing challenges faced by the region, Larje emphasized the issues related to irrigation and drinking water supply that have plagued Tandi and its surrounding areas in recent years. With insufficient snowfall resulting in limited water resources from the glacier, the valley already struggles to meet irrigation needs. As a result, the promotion of lift irrigation systems has become a necessity. The implementation of hydro projects in an area already grappling with water scarcity would exacerbate the situation and lead to further hardships.

Larje warned against ignoring the lessons from other regions, such as Kinnaur and Joshimath, where similar projects have caused significant ecological and environmental damage. Urging the government to consider alternative approaches, Larje called for a comprehensive assessment of the potential impact on the local ecosystem and the livelihoods of the people residing in the Chandra Bhaga valley.

The Tandi Dam Sangharsh Samiti strongly emphasizes that if the government fails to reconsider its decision, it will not hesitate to mobilize public protests. The samiti seeks the withdrawal of the new hydro policy to safeguard the environmental integrity and the well-being of the local communities.