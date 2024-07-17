Theog — In a shocking incident of ragging, five students from Class 12 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog have been suspended for 15 days after attacking their juniors from Class 10. This incident, which left five junior students injured, has raised serious concerns about student safety within the institution.

The altercation occurred late at night, around 11 pm, when the senior students entered the hostel room of their juniors and demanded that they wash their clothes. When the Class 10 students refused, the seniors resorted to physical violence, resulting in injuries to the ears, eyes, and mouths of the victims.

Principal Sanjita Shaunik responded to the situation, arriving at the hostel within five minutes to de-escalate the conflict. “I intervened to stop the fight and ensure the safety of our students. We will take strict action against those involved in this incident, and the warden will also face repercussions,” she stated.

SDM Theog confirmed that upon receiving information about the incident, he visited the school to conduct a thorough investigation. “The five guilty students have been suspended for 15 days, and we have instructed the school management to take appropriate action moving forward,” Sharma reported.

The incident became public when one of the junior students managed to inform his father using a telephone available in the school premises. After hearing about the situation, Singh contacted Principal Shaunik, who acted to protect the students.

In response to the family’s complaint, the local administration visited the school to gather information. Principal Shaunik emphasized the need for preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future. “We are actively engaging with the local administration and parents to develop strategies that ensure the well-being of all students at our school,” she added.

This incident highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to tackle ragging and promote a safe environment for students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog.